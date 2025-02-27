Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY remained flat at $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

