Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY remained flat at $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Nine Dragons Paper
