Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,333. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

