Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06, Zacks reports.
Athira Pharma Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,333. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.21.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
