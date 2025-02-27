ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.550-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ICU Medical Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.75. 388,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.21. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.
