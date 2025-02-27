Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 589737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Creative Planning raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 144,556 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

