Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the January 31st total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOVF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,477. Sernova has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

