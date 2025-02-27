Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 895028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $912.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

