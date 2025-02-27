Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in February

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.2 %

HVRRY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.73. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $48.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

