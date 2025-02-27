XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
XXL Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.
About XXL Energy
XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.
