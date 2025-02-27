ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

PKTX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 241,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. ProtoKinetix has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.

