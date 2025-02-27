Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a growth of 369.7% from the January 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 249,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Stories

