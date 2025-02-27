Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 1,188,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,383. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

