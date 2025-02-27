Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Ameresco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. 758,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $962.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

