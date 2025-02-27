Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 639,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,617. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

