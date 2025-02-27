Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84.19 ($1.07), with a volume of 8087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Crimson Tide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.08.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.