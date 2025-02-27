Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 1,235,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 706,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWI

Titan International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Titan International by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.