Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scientific Industries Trading Down 0.9 %
SCND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523. Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scientific Industries
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.