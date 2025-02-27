Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scientific Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

SCND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523. Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Scientific Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.