Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in February

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
