Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ipsen Price Performance
Shares of Ipsen stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.
Ipsen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.