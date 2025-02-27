Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,574.80 ($70.70) and last traded at GBX 5,466.04 ($69.32), with a volume of 2331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,500 ($69.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.56) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,946.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,853.27. The firm has a market cap of £30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

