Promising Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 26th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce, or distribute renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, or hydropower. These investments provide exposure to businesses working to advance environmentally friendly technologies and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, often aligning with both financial and sustainability objectives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 750,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 176,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,604. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $532.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,795. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of 439.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 21,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,283. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

