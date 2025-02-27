Alpha Cognition Approves New Executive and Director Compensation Packages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG) announced in its February 18, 2025, Form 8-K filing that its Board of Directors approved revised compensation packages for its top executives and board members.

Under the new arrangements, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael McFadden, will receive a 2025 base salary of $625,000, a bonus target of $375,000, and stock option awards totaling $2,500,000. Chief Operating Officer, Lauren D’Angelo, will obtain a base salary of $500,000, a bonus target of $300,000, and stock options valued at $1,500,000, bringing their total targeted compensation packages to $3,500,000 and $2,300,000 respectively.

The compensation packages were developed following a comprehensive review conducted by independent consultant Global Governance Advisors (GGA). GGA benchmarked Alpha Cognition’s executive pay against a peer group of 14 companies. According to the review, the CEO and COO’s base salary and long-term incentives had previously been positioned below the 25th percentile of the market. The new awards have been structured to place the company’s executive compensation in the 50th percentile, with additional upside potential for superior performance.

In addition to executive pay, the board approved updated compensation plans for its directors. The new arrangements provide a blend of cash and stock option awards that apply to roles such as Board Chair, Committee Chairs, and board members. For instance, Board Chair Len Mertz, who is also chair of the Audit Committee, will receive a combination of a salary issued in stock options along with additional cash and stock option incentives. Other board members, including Phillip Mertz, Ken Cawkell, John Havens, Rob Bakshi, and Rob Wills, will receive similar packages with base salaries, recurring stock option awards, and one-time stock option grants as part of their overall compensation.

The Compensation Committee reached its recommendations after a detailed review of both the executive and director compensation levels. The adjustments are designed to improve market competitiveness and recognize the workload and responsibilities of officers and board members alike.

The filing was executed on February 27, 2025, by CEO Michael McFadden on behalf of Alpha Cognition, reaffirming the Board’s commitment to aligning compensation with industry practices and performance incentives.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

