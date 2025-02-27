GlucoTrack Inc. Appoints Dr. Guillermo Umpierrez to Medical Advisory Board

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) announced on February 26, 2025, that it has appointed Dr. Guillermo Umpierrez, MD, CDCES, FACE, MACP, as a new member of its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Umpierrez, a professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and a renowned diabetes researcher, brings a wealth of clinical expertise and research experience to the company as it advances the development of its implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) technology.

Dr. Umpierrez’s distinguished career includes serving as a past president of the American Diabetes Association for Medicine and Science. He has contributed extensively to the field through over 500 scientific manuscripts and book chapters, and his leadership has earned recognition from several professional organizations. His appointment is intended to enhance GlucoTrack’s strategic direction during the progression into human clinical trials as the company tests its novel CBGM system.

GlucoTrack’s innovative CBGM technology is designed to directly measure blood glucose levels from the bloodstream, offering a potentially less intrusive long-term solution for people with diabetes. The system features a sensor with a service life of three years and eliminates the need for an on-body wearable component, addressing common challenges such as calibration demands and the lag time associated with interstitial fluid measurements.

Paul V. Goode, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of GlucoTrack, emphasized that Dr. Umpierrez’s extensive experience in diabetes care will be instrumental in optimizing the clinical development process. “His deep understanding of glucose monitoring and dedication to improving the lives of those with diabetes is a strong asset as we move forward with our clinical trials,” Goode said.

The appointment highlights GlucoTrack’s commitment to integrating expert clinical insights into the advancement of its CBGM system. As the company continues to refine its technology, industry observers will be watching for further developments in its quest to offer a more accurate and patient-friendly glucose monitoring solution.

