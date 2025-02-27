K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.54 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

HD stock opened at $390.40 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

