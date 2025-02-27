TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 263371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.11).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £240.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.48.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

