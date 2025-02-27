VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 58.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) were up 58.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,853,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,249% from the average daily volume of 211,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
Featured Articles
