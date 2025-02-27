Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,626,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,730,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $765.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 42.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
