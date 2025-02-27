Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 250,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 156,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

