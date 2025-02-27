Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 339,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.