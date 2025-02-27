iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 239,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 81,311 shares.The stock last traded at $97.82 and had previously closed at $97.67.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.