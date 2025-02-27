CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

