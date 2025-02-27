Short Interest in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Decreases By 95.5%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 21,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEAM. Maxim Group cut their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Stories

