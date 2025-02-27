Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:DJTWW traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 39,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

