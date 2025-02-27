Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Increases By 405.0%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,380. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

