Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.06. 269,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.08. Belden has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belden

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. This represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.