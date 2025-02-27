ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

