Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

