Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 1,237,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,617. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Hakan Kardes sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $157,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,060.56. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 62,574 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $763,402.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,051.20. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,726. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

