COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 1,179,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,669. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $268.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

