Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $25.09 on Thursday, reaching $600.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

