Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.
Intuit Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ INTU traded down $25.09 on Thursday, reaching $600.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.