Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 160,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 943% from the average daily volume of 15,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

