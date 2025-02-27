Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 641.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ KTTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 36,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

