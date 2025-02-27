MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 514.9% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 514.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,466. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
