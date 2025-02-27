MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 514.9% in February

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 514.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,466. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,262,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 620,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

