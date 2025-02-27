Contango (LON:CGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Contango (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CGO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 2,024,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,280. The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a PE ratio of -97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Contango has a 52-week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.29.

Contango Holdings PLC (LON: CGO) is a UK-based natural resource development company focused on the development of the +2 billion tonne Muchesu Coal Project in Zimbabwe, a producing coking coal mine and associated fully integrated coke production operation covering 19,236 hectares in the Hwange mining district in North-western Zimbabwe.

