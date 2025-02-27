Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$129,183.36 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alan Scott Campbell sold 3,904 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.09, for a total transaction of C$129,183.36.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:PAAS traded down C$1.37 on Thursday, hitting C$34.53. 1,014,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,120. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$16.56 and a 12 month high of C$36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.25 to C$45.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.