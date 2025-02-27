WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.80 ($8.23). Approximately 46,905,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 3,460,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 783.46.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WPP

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Articles

