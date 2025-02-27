WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.80 ($8.23). Approximately 46,905,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 3,460,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WPP
WPP Stock Down 15.8 %
WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at WPP
In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WPP Company Profile
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.