Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. Personalis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Personalis Stock Down 5.4 %

PSNL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Personalis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.