Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.850–0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.850–0.750 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 178,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,561. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

