Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Zacks reports. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Iovance Biotherapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,385,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

