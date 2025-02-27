Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5 billion-$23.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.7 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.300-9.300 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $8.02 on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,305,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,493. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

