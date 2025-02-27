Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $283.88 and last traded at $284.53. 23,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 137,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.22.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.14.

Primerica Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.65.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 4,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

